Father jailed after Oklahoma police find body of infant

7-month-old Jody Minjarez is believed to be with Victor Minjarez (Photo courtesy KFOR)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Authorities in Oklahoma City have discovered the body of a 7-month-old baby boy who had been the subject of an Amber Alert.

Oklahoma City police say authorities found the body Wednesday of Jody Minjarez. Earlier in the day, authorities had issued an Amber Alert, saying that the baby was believed to be in “imminent danger of bodily harm or death.”

Police said Thursday that the medical examiner’s office will determine the infant’s cause of death, but it’s considered a homicide.

The child’s father, Victor Minjarez, was jailed on complaints of first-degree murder and unlawful disposal of human remains. It was not clear whether Minjarez had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

