Crews battle barn fire northeast of Wichita

Crews battled a barn fire on Greenwich between 37th and 45th Street North.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire crews battled a barn fire early Wednesday morning. Several firefighters responded to the fire around 9 a.m.

When crews arrived, the barn had already collapsed. Most of the firefighting efforts focused on preventing the fire from spreading.

Crews will be out on the scene monitoring hot spots. Greenwich between 37th and 45th was closed during the fire.

