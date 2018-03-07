Crews battle barn fire northeast of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire crews battled a barn fire early Wednesday morning. Several firefighters responded to the fire around 9 a.m.

When crews arrived, the barn had already collapsed. Most of the firefighting efforts focused on preventing the fire from spreading.

Crews will be out on the scene monitoring hot spots. Greenwich between 37th and 45th was closed during the fire.

TRAFFIC ALERT:

There is a grass fire in east Wichita that is spreading.

Greenwich, north of 37th St., is currently closed. — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) March 7, 2018

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.