WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – WPD officers have taken a minor into custody after a school threat was made at Stuckey Middle School Wednesday.

According to WPD officer Charley Davidson, a threat of violence was made on Wednesday. The threat came in via social media.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested for one count of making a criminal threat. He was taken to the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center.

Classes and activities at Stuckey Middle School were held as scheduled.