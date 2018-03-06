Woman calls in fire, tells homeowners to get to safety

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – As Mickie Hale drove to work, she saw a small fire. It wasn’t much, but the blaze east of Lake Afton quickly covered hundreds of acres.

“I just saw it I turned left to come up here to see where it was at and by the time I turned around it had already went through the whole field, jumped the road,” says Hale. “I pounded on one house but they didn’t answer.”

Hale went door-to-door telling people to get to safety. She also says it only took a few minutes for fire crews to get to the scene.

Fire crews say the fire outside Lake Afton was one of so many that has been stretching firefighter resources across the area.

“As far as resources today, with this high wind,and the fire started , we have multiple agencies out here that began,” says Larry Tangney, Deputy Chief of Operations for Sedgwick County Fire District #1. “Mutual aid with other agencies is so important. Especially now.”

Sedgwick County joined Cheney, Goddard and several other departments at the Lake Afton Fire. It’s a fire that threatened several homes, but did not burn any homes.

While some buildings and cars were lost, nobody was hurt and the homes were saved. Fire crews contained the fire in the afternoon, but continued to hit sporadic hot spots that continued to crop up over the length of a mile.

“As far as work crews…Today we brought in extra. We are staffing three extra crews today to help out. I know other local jurisdictions are doing the same thing because of the high winds. And resources are really stretched today,” said Tangney. “And we get in these small little canyons and debits where the fire can hold. And then the wind, we think the wind if out of the North all the time and we get down in here and it’s twirling around and it will expose other areas that maybe we don’t think it’s going to be exposed at that time.”

Fire Crews say the fire east of Lake Afton will continue to be monitored, but it is under control.