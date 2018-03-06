Woman calls 911, helps residents evacuate fire near Lake Afton: “It was just minutes, it went up so fast”

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Fires broke out across Kansas on Tuesday.

One of those fires was in Sedgwick County, where fire crews battled a blaze near Lake Afton.

Several barns and cars went up in flames, but, luckily no homes were severely damaged.

The fire was reported by a woman who was just driving by.

Mickie Hale says she was driving down 231st street when she saw smoke, that’s when she knew something wasn’t right.

“I just saw it I turned left to come up here to see where it was at and by the time I turned around it had already went through the whole field,” said Hale. “I called it in and gave an exact address and ran across the street because I knew I told her, it’s going across the road,” Hale added.

That’s when Hale jumped into action.

“I pounded on one house but they didn’t answer and by the time I turned around it had already engulfed the next door neighbor’s house,” said Hale.

She says she went to several houses trying to help whoever she could get out of harms way.

“There’s people over in that neighborhood that are using a wheelchair so I was worried about them so I was checking on them seeing if we needed to evacuate, it just all happened fast,” said Hale.

Hale says she knows first hand the damage a fire can do.

“My house burned down about five years ago in Valley Center so I know how quickly it can go up and how fast it spreads,” said Hale.

Which is why Hale reacted quickly, hoping it could help.

“Things can be replaced that’s what I learned lives can’t,” said Hale.

Fire crews did remain in the area for much of the day monitoring hot spots and making sure nothing flared back up.