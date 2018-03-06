Wildfires in Ellis County nearly contained

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – Some of the biggest fires Tuesday occurred in Ellis County. The two are nearly contained.

A fire near the town of Catharine is about 90 percent contained. It spread quickly because of high wind. The Kansas National Guard responded with two Blackhawk helicopters to drop water on the blaze.

Kansas Highway Patrol officials said they went to homes in the path of the fire encouraging people to evacuate. Some included in that group was Dolores and Lawrence Schmeidler. They packed up as quickly as they could.

“Clothes and medicine. Her medicine. I don’t take anything. I have shoes back there. I have a bag of clothes.”

The first fire at the approximate location of Interstate 70 Mile Marker 160 is 99 percent contained.

During the battle Tuesday, one firefighter was treated at Hays Medical Center for smoke inhalation. An estimated 100 firefighters from Ellis, Rooks, Russell and Trego counties helped fight the fires.

In total, the fires burned approximately 8,000-10,000 acres in Ellis County. All homes in the path of the fire were saved.

Firefighters will remain on scenes to monitor flare-ups from safe locations throughout the night hours.

“They have been out hers since 10:30 this morning, and they need energy to go on and that is what we do,” said Vernon Peterson.

Peterson, a volunteer with the American Red Cross, worked to assist firefighters in both fires.