Wichita State Softball beats Arkansas 1-0

WICHITA, Kan. – Bailey Lange recorded her third win in three games with a five-hit shutout of the Arkansas Razorbacks with Madison Perrigan’s solo home run giving Wichita State a 1-0 victory on Tuesday afternoon in the first game of 2018 at Wilkins Stadium.

Lange worked her way out of a jam in the first; two walks and a single quickly loaded the bases with the blustery conditions causing trouble in the circle and the outfield. But a line out to Ryleigh Buck at first, Lange’s first strikeout of the day and a high fly out to shortstop kept the Razorbacks off the scoreboard.

In the second the Shockers, receiving votes in the USA Today/NFCA Coaches poll for the first time this season, took a 1-0 lead on a two-out solo home run over the right center fence from Perrigan.

In a matchup that quickly became a pitcher’s duel Lange would come on top; recording her fourth strikeout of the day in the third before doubling into center field in the bottom half of the inning. A Mackenzie Wright sacrifice bunt got her to third but the Razorbacks would get out the inning unscathed.

In the fourth a huge defensive stop by the Shockers kept Arkansas from getting on the scoreboard with a loaded bases line out double play from Mackenzie Wright at third base keeping Wichita State in the lead.

Lange doubled into center field again in the fifth and advanced to third through a wild pitch. But a groundout, pick off and strikeout kept the lead at one with the Shocker pitcher recording her sixth strikeout inbetween a fly out and ground out in the seventh to get the win.

Perrigan and Lange both finished 2-for-2 at the plate, recording all the Shocker hits, with Lange getting the win (6-4) in her sixth complete game of the year and the Shockers moving to 10-8 after taking down another opponent receiving votes in the national poll.

With game two of the doubleheader canceled due to the windy conditions, Wichita State now look to the Wichita State Tournament this weekend in which they play host to Missouri State and Western Illinois in a three-way matchup. The Shockers will play both teams on Saturday and Sunday with the Bears and the Leathernecks facing off first both days.