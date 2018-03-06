Wichita State Baseball beats SIU-Edwardsville 6-1

Wichita State Athletics Published:

WICHITA, Kan. – No. 22 Wichita State scored four runs in the fifth inning on the way to a 6-1 win over SIUE.

Noah Croft went 2-for-4 with two RBI, a triple and a home run, while Mason O’Brien went 1-for-3 with two RBI.

Starter Preston Snavely went five innings and gave up one run on three hits with one walk and eight strikeouts.

The Cougars jumped out to an early lead in the third. Aaron Goecks led off with a single and with two outs stole second. Jordan Ross’ two-out single scored Goecks for the 1-0 Cougar lead.

The Shocker offense erupted in the fifth. Noah Croft led off with his first home run of the season to tie the score at one. Jordan Boyer and Luke Ritter both followed with walks and advanced on a groundout from Greyson Jenista. Boyer scored on a wild pitch for a 2-1 lead and Mason O’Brien’s two-out two-run single gave the Shockers a 4-1 lead.

Croft’s RBI triple and Ritter’s sacrifice fly in the eighth pushed the Shocker lead to 6-1.

The Shockers are next in action on Wed., March 7 when they travel to Tulsa, Okla., to face Oral Roberts at 3 p.m.

