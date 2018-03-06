Wichita letter carrier delivers mail during 50 mph wind gusts

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Extreme Kansas winds have sparked fires, sent trampolines flying and turned garbage cans upside down.

“March is supposed to be kite-flying weather, though, and I don’t think I could hang on to a kite in this wind,” said Wichita resident Kim Lester.

KSN wanted to know what it’s like to work outside in the windy conditions.

“It’s pretty tough some days, but it’s part of the job so we just gotta do it,” said United States Postal Service worker Robert Reyes.

Reyes has worked as a letter carrier in Wichita for 19 years. He said he’s worked in the wind, the cold, the snow and the heat.

“We get all four seasons here,” Reyes laughed.

KSN followed Reyes on part of his walking route on Tuesday. Like any other day, Reyes parked his truck walked from home-to-home delivering people’s mail.

“Usually when it’s this windy I’m holding on pretty tight, so I haven’t really dropped it and had to chase it too far,” he said.

However, Reyes admitted he has dropped some mail before.

“Sometimes when you open the cluster boxes the wind will suck the mail out real quick and then you’re kind of chasing mail,” Reyes said.

The wind gusts between 40 and 60 mph on Tuesday. Reyes said however, the howling winds won’t stop him from doing his job and doing it on time.

“Every once in a while I’ve just got to scrunch my hat down a little tighter and keep going,” he said. “It’s part of the job, so we just gotta do it.”