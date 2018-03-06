Promoter of failed Fyre Festival pleads guilty to fraud

NEW YORK (AP) — The promoter of the failed Fyre Festival in the Bahamas has pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges.

Billy McFarland entered the plea Tuesday in Manhattan federal court, agreeing not to appeal any sentence between 8 to 10 years.

The 26-year-old McFarland admitted using fake documents to trick investors in the festival.

The festival was promoted as an ultra-luxurious event on the Bahamian island of Exuma over two weekends last April and May.

Customers hoping to see Blink-182 and the hip hop act Migos arrived to learn music acts were canceled. Their upscale accommodations and gourmet food consisted of white tents and cheese sandwiches. McFarland declined comment outside court.

McFarland has been free on $300,000 bail since his June arrest. Sentencing was set for June 21 before Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald.