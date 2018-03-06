Plan your disaster shelter for severe weather season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Spring is almost here, and it’s the perfect time to prepare for the possibility of severe weather.

Emergency management officials said it’s important to be weather-aware — check the forecast regularly and sign up for alerts.

With this week being Severe Weather Awareness Week, pre-plan where your disaster shelter is going to be located.

When your area is under a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately.

According to officials, go to the lowest level of your home or an interior room with no windows, like a bathroom.

If you have to take shelter in a bathroom, get in the tub and cover yourself with a mattress, pillows or heavy blankets.

“Most of the people killed or injured during the tornado or any type of storm, it’s because of debris falling down from above,” said Sedgwick County interim emergency manager Cody Charvat.

Charvat said he doesn’t recommend people going to a public storm shelter, as he explained many people wait too long.

“If you’re going to go somewhere to a shelter, that’s fine as long as you make the decision to go early,” he said. “You don’t want to wait until it’s too late.”

Another part of being prepared includes having a disaster kit ready inside where you’re taking shelter.

Charvat said to have enough items for everyone in the family to survive the first 72 hours.

Food and water: avoid salty food

Warm clothing and sturdy shoes

Blankets

Whistle

Flashlight

Battery-powered radio

Batteries

First aid kit

Medicine

Games, puzzles, etc.

Baby and pet supplies

KSN will bring you more severe weather awareness tips all weeklong on KSN News 3 and ksn.com.