Plan your disaster shelter for severe weather season

By Published:
Dan and Joice Wapelhorst survived the tornado after getting into their storm cellar. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Spring is almost here, and it’s the perfect time to prepare for the possibility of severe weather.

Emergency management officials said it’s important to be weather-aware — check the forecast regularly and sign up for alerts.

With this week being Severe Weather Awareness Week, pre-plan where your disaster shelter is going to be located.

When your area is under a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately.

According to officials, go to the lowest level of your home or an interior room with no windows, like a bathroom.

If you have to take shelter in a bathroom, get in the tub and cover yourself with a mattress, pillows or heavy blankets.

“Most of the people killed or injured during the tornado or any type of storm, it’s because of debris falling down from above,” said Sedgwick County interim emergency manager Cody Charvat.

Charvat said he doesn’t recommend people going to a public storm shelter, as he explained many people wait too long.

“If you’re going to go somewhere to a shelter, that’s fine as long as you make the decision to go early,” he said. “You don’t want to wait until it’s too late.”

Another part of being prepared includes having a disaster kit ready inside where you’re taking shelter.

Charvat said to have enough items for everyone in the family to survive the first 72 hours.

  • Food and water: avoid salty food
  • Warm clothing and sturdy shoes
  • Blankets
  • Whistle
  • Flashlight
  • Battery-powered radio
  • Batteries
  • First aid kit
  • Medicine
  • Games, puzzles, etc.
  • Baby and pet supplies

KSN will bring you more severe weather awareness tips all weeklong on KSN News 3 and ksn.com.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s