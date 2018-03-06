PETA offering $5,000 for information to help nab dog abuser

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – PETA is offering a $5,000 reward to find those responsible for gluing a dog’s eyes and mouth shut and abandoning the animal.

The brown-and-white Jack/Parson Russell terrier mix on the side of the road in Oaklawn.

The dog’s eyes had been glued shut with superglue, and her tongue had been glued to the side of her mouth, so she was unable to see, eat, or drink.

The dog is currently receiving veterinary care, but law-enforcement officials have yet to determine who is responsible for the cruel act.