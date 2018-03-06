Man accused in deadly Kansas bar shooting has plea hearing

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) – A man charged with killing an Indian tech worker and wounding two other people in what federal prosecutors have dubbed a hate crime is due in a suburban Kansas City court for a plea hearing.

Fifty-two-year-old Adam Purinton, of Olathe, Kansas, faces first-degree murder and other charges in the February 2017 shooting at Austin’s Bar and Grill in Olathe. Witnesses said Purinton, who is white, yelled racial slurs before he fatally shot Srinivas Kuchibhotla and wounded Alok Madasani. A third man, Ian Grillot, was wounded when he tried to intervene.

Kuchibhotla and Madasani were engineers at GPS-maker Garmin.

After the shooting, Purinton drove to a restaurant in Clinton, Missouri, where a bartender called police after Purinton allegedly told him about the shooting.

Purinton also faces federal hate crime charges.