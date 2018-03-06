Legislative leaders outline proposals on school safety

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – House leaders unveiled a comprehensive school safety plan Tuesday.

The plan comes almost a month after 17 students were gunned down at a Florida high school.

The proposal known as the Kansas Safe and Secure Schools Act would create statewide guidelines for what is considered safe and secure when it comes to school building.

Under the plan, the state would create a $5 million grant program which the 286 districts across the state would apply to. The Department of Education would then determine how much money each school district would receive from the grant based on the district’s needs. The money would be used for updating security, like adding cameras around school building, and for training drills.

“We want our schools to be ready for incidents that may happen and without training and proper devices and facilities they won’t be able to do that,” said State Rep. Fred Patton, R-Topeka.

Under the proposal, gun safety education programs would also be offered. However, it would be up to each district what education program would be used, meaning the districts wouldn’t have to use the Eddie the Eagle program.

“It would also include any other evidence-based curriculum that they wanted to put in there instead of those programs,” explained State Rep. Eric Smith, R-Burlington.

Democratic leaders said while the plan is a step in the right direction they need more details.

“The idea that we are going to present a real gun safety plan rather than the silly one they had earlier this year is really good news,” said House Minority Leader Jim Ward.

House leaders explained the money for the grant program would be added to the state budget, which has not been finalized.