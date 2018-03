TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed I-70 from Goodland to Colby due to reduced visibility from blowing dirt.

K-25 south of Colby to US-40 in Logan County and U.S. 36 from Atwood to Oberlin is also closed due to reduced visibility.

The National Weather Service says gusts of up to 55 mph are expected across the western and central part of the state Tuesday.

K-25 closed south of Colby to US-40 in Logan County due to reduced visibility caused by blowing dust. — NWKansasKDOT (@NWKansasKDOT) March 6, 2018

U.S. 36 from Atwood to Oberlin closed due to reduced visibility caused by blowing dust. pic.twitter.com/Z0zoKTXFTR — NWKansasKDOT (@NWKansasKDOT) March 6, 2018