Fires blaze hutch exactly 1 year after massive wildfire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Fires blazed throughout Kansas Tuesday afternoon burning more then 5,000 acres of soil. KSN started the morning in Reno County, speaking with those who helped clean up their community exactly 1 year ago, when a small grass fire turned massive; ripping through most of North Hutchinson. However, as soon as we arrived to Hutch fire station, crews were running out of the door, to tend to a grass fire in Haven.

“I don’t think you’ll talk to a firefighter in the state of Kansas that hasn’t been on edge all week,” said Hutchinson’s Deputy Fire Chief, Doug Hanen.

Chief Hanen says this fire and one other, started around 10:30 this morning.

“Those strong winds knocked down a power-line and caught fire on the grass,” he explained.

Reno County residents stood by and watched as fire crews worked to control the fire but one Haven resident that lives less that a mile from the action said, this time it was too close to home.

“I remember the fires last year,” said Delmer Fritz. “They were terrible but they were also on the other side of town so when I woke up to sirens this morning it made me really nervous. Our home is surrounded with dry grass.”

Fritz says he remembers the homes that went up in flames last year and says he hopes the fires don’t claim his home this year.

“It can happen really fast,” said Fritz. It’d wipe us out and there’s no way to stop it. I was lucky the fire was going the other way and also that the river was there to stop it.”

Hutchinson’s fire chief says Kansas need to be extra cautious around this time of year.

“If they got welding and grinding to do outside, pick another day,” said Hanen. “If they absolutely have to, have somebody with you, have a plan; buckets of water, hoses, fire extinguishers, because these things can get out of hand very very quickly.”

KSN will continue to track fire activity and update live via twitter and Facebook.