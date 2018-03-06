2018 Winter Paralympics TV and live stream schedule

2018 Winter Paralympics TV and live stream schedule

NBC Olympics.com Published:
2018 Winter Paralympics

See below for full live stream and TV listings for the 2018 Winter Paralympics in PyeongChang. All events below can be streamed on NBCOlympics.com (links below) and via the NBC Sports app.

March 9-10

Time (ET) Event TV / Stream
6:00 AM Opening Ceremony NBCSN
7:30 PM Alpine Men’s and Women’s Downhill Olympic Channel
8:00 PM Biathlon Men’s 7.5km & Women’s 6km (Sitting) Stream here
9:45 PM Biathlon Men’s 7.5km & Women’s 6km (Standing) Stream here
10:00 PM Sled Hockey: Norway vs. Italy Stream here
11:00 PM NBCSN: Biathlon, Alpine NBCSN
12:35 AM Wheelchair Curling: USA vs. South Korea Stream here
1:30 AM Sled Hockey: South Korea vs. Japan Stream here
5:00 AM Sled Hockey: Canada vs. Sweden Stream here

March 10-11

Time (ET) Event TV / Stream
1:00 PM NBC: Day 1 Paralympic Coverage NBC
7:30 PM Olympic Channel: Alpine Men’s & Women’s Super-G Olympic Channel
7:30 PM Alpine Men’s and Women’s Super-G Stream here
7:35 PM Wheelchair Curling: USA vs. Germany Stream here
8:00 PM Cross-Country: Men’s 15km, Women’s 12km (sitting) Stream here
10:00 PM NBCSN: Sled Hockey, Cross-Country, Curling, Alpine NBCSN
10:00 PM Sled Hockey: USA vs. Japan NBCSN
1:30 AM Sled Hockey: KOR vs. CZE Stream here
6:00 AM Sled Hockey: CAN vs. ITA Stream here
6:35 AM Wheelchair Curling: USA vs. Sweden Stream here

March 11-12

Time (ET) Event TV / Stream
9:00 PM Olympic Channel: Cross-Country Olympic Channel
9:00 PM Cross-Country Men’s 20km & Women’s 15km (Standing/VI) Stream here
9:30 PM Snowboarding Men’s & Women’s Snowboard Cross Stream here
11:00 PM Sled Hockey: USA vs. Czech Republic (Prelim) Stream here
11:30 PM NBCSN: Snowboarding, Sled Hockey, Cross-Country NBCSN
1:35 AM Wheelchair Curling: Finland vs. USA (Round-Robin) Stream here
2:30 AM Sled Hockey: Canada vs. Norway (Prelim) Stream here
6:00 AM Sled Hockey: Italy vs. Sweden (Prelim) Stream here
6:35 AM Wheelchair Curling: Neutral Paralympic Athletes vs. USA (Round-Robin) Stream here

March 12-13

Time (ET) Event TV / Stream
12:00 PM NBCSN: Sled Hockey, Wheelchair Curling NBCSN
8:30 PM Alpine Men’s and Women’s Combined (Super-G) Stream here
9:00 PM NBCSN: Biathlon, Alpine, Sled Hockey NBCSN
9:00 PM Biathlon Men’s 12.5km & Women’s 10km (Sitting) Stream here
11:00 PM Sled Hockey: USA vs. South Korea (Prelim) Stream here
11:30 PM Biathlon Men’s 12.5km & Women’s 10km (Standing) Stream here
1:35 AM Wheelchair Curling: USA vs. China (Round-Robin) Stream here
2:00 AM Alpine Men’s and Women’s Combined (Slalom) Stream here
2:30 AM Sled Hockey: Norway vs. Sweden (Prelim) Stream here
6:00 AM Sled Hockey: Czech Republic vs. Japan (Prelim) Stream here
6:35 AM Wheelchair Curling: Canada vs. USA (Round-Robin) Stream here

March 13-14

Time (ET) Event TV / Stream
2:00 PM NBCSN: Wheelchair Curling, Sled Hockey NBCSN
8:30 PM Olympic Channel: Wheelchair Curling Olympic Channel
8:30 PM Alpine Men’s Slalom Run 1 Stream here
8:35 PM Wheelchair Curling Round Robin, SUI vs. USA Stream here
9:00 PM M/W Cross-country Sprint Qualification Rounds Stream here
11:00 PM M/W Cross-country Sprint Finals Stream here
12:00 AM NBCSN: Alpine, Cross-Country NBCSN
1:00 AM Alpine Men’s Slalom Run 2 Stream here
1:35 AM Wheelchair Curling Round Robin, GBR vs. USA Stream here
3:00 AM Sled Hockey Playoff 5th-8th Game 1 Stream here
7:00 AM Sled Hockey Playoff 5th-8th Game 2 Stream here

March 14-15

Time (ET) Event TV / Stream
2:00 PM NBCSN: Sled Hockey, Wheelchair Curling NBCSN
8:30 PM Alpine Women’s Slalom Run 1 Stream here
8:35 PM Wheelchair Curling Round Robin, USA vs. NOR Stream here
9:00 PM Olympic Channel: Wheelchair Curling Olympic Channel
11:00 PM Sled Hockey Semifinal #1 NBCSN
11:30 PM Alpine Women’s Slalom Run 2 Stream here
1:00 AM NBCSN: Alpine, Sled Hockey NBCSN
6:35 AM Wheelchair Curling Round Robin, USA vs. SVK Stream here
7:00 AM Sled Hockey Semifinal #2 Stream here

March 15-16

Time (ET) Event TV / Stream
2:00 PM NBCSN: Sled Hockey NBCSN
8:35 PM Wheelchair Curling Tiebreak Matches Stream here
9:00 PM Olympic Channel: Wheelchair Curling Olympic Channel
9:00 PM Biathlon Men’s 15km, Women’s 12.5km Sitting Stream here
9:30 PM Snowboarding Men’s, Women’s Banked Slalom Stream here
11:00 PM Biathlon Men’s 15km, Women’s 12.5km Standing/VI Stream here
1:00 AM NBCSN: Snowboarding, Biathlon NBCSN
2:35 AM Wheelchair Curling Semifinal Match #1 Stream here
2:35 AM Wheelchair Curling Semifinal Match #2 Stream here
3:00 AM Sled hockey 7th-8th Place Classification Game Stream here
7:00 AM Sled hockey 5th-6th Place Classification Game Stream here

March 16-17

Time (ET) Event TV / Stream
7:00 PM NBCSN: Wheelchair Curling, Biathlon, Sled Hockey, more NBCSN
8:30 PM Alpine Men’s Giant Slalom Run 1 Stream here
8:35 PM Wheelchair Curling Bronze Medal Final Stream here
9:00 PM Cross-Country M 10km, W 7.5km Standing/VI Stream here
11:00 PM Sled Hockey Bronze Medal Final Stream here
11:40 PM Cross-Country M 10km, W 7.5km Sitting Stream here
1:00 AM Alpine Men’s Giant Slalom Run 2 Stream here
2:00 AM Olympic Channel: Wheelchair Curling Olympic Channel

March 17-18

Time (ET) Event TV / Stream
8:30 PM NBCSN: Cross-Country, Sled Hockey, Wheelchair Curling NBCSN
8:30 PM Alpine Women’s Giant Slalom Run 1 Stream here
9:00 PM Cross-Country Mixed Relay Stream here
10:00 PM Cross-country Open Relay Stream here
11:00 PM Sled Hockey Gold Medal Final NBCSN
11:30 PM Alpine Women’s Giant Slalom Run 2 Stream here
7:00 AM Closing Ceremony Stream here

March 18

Time (ET) Event TV / Stream
12:00 PM Olympic Channel: Alpine, Cross-Country Olympic Channel
4:30 PM NBCSN: Sled Hockey NBCSN
11:30 PM Closing Ceremony NBCSN

March 24

Time (ET) Event TV / Stream
1:00 PM Paralympics Highlight Show NBC

 

