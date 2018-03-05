Wichita State remains ranked No. 11 in latest AP Top 25

AP and KSN News

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Virginia is now the unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25, while Michigan made a big jump into the top 10 after winning the Big Ten Tournament title.

The Cavaliers earned all 65 first-place votes in Monday’s poll after finishing four games ahead of the field in the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season race. This was Virginia’s fourth straight week at No. 1, with the Cavaliers acquiring more first-place votes each time until claiming them all this week.

Villanova hopped over Xavier to reach No. 2. The Wildcats beat the Musketeers twice this season, though Xavier won the Big East regular-season race outright.

Michigan State, Duke, Gonzaga and Michigan followed. Michigan jumped eight spots after beating Michigan State and Purdue to win a second straight Big Ten title.

Wichita State remains ranked No. 11. The Shockers lost to Cincinnati 62-61 on Sunday. Meanwhile, Kansas fell to No. 9 after losing to Oklahoma State 82-64.

RANK TEAM PV RANK
1 Virginia (65) 1
2 Villanova 4
3 Xavier 3
4 Michigan State 2
5 Duke 5
6 Gonzaga 7
7 Michigan 15
8 Cincinnati 10
9 Kansas 6
10 Purdue 8
11 Wichita State 11
12 North Carolina 9
13 Tennessee 16
14 Texas Tech 12
15 Arizona 19
16 Auburn 14
17 Ohio State 13
18 West Virginia 20
19 Clemson 18
20 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 22
21 Houston 25
22 Nevada 21
23 Florida
24 Miami (FL)
25 Rhode Island 17

