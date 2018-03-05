Wichita State and Kansas prepare for conference tournament

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It is conference tournament time for the Wichita State Shockers and Kansas Jayhawks. And while each team is a lock for the NCAA Tournament, doing well in the week leading up to the Big Dance is important for both schools.

The Shockers need to show they’ve moved on from their heartbreaking loss this past Sunday to Cincinnati, and that they have what it takes to bring home some hardware. For Kansas, it’s all about improving their chances of receiving a top seed on Selection Sunday.

Wichita State kicks off their AAC tournament run on Friday at 6 p.m. CT, while Kansas plays the winner of Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma at approximately 1:30 p.m. CT.