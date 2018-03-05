SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — This week is Severe Weather Awareness week, and emergency management officials said it’s a good time to start preparing for severe weather.

KSN will provide severe weather tips all week to help get Kansans prepared for all types of weather.

KSN’S Amanda Aguilar spoke to Sedgwick County emergency management to learn what to do if you’re outside during a tornado.

Officials suggested planning ahead and looking at the forecast, not only where you live, but also your destination.

“The first rule of surviving a tornado outside is don’t get caught outside,” said interim emergency manager Cody Charvat.

However, life happens and you might not be at your home during a tornado. You could be outside driving in your car.

According to Charvat, it’s important to look to the sky — if it gets dark, that’s an indicator you need to get to safety.

“The first thing you need to determine is which direction is this storm moving,” said Charvat.”Is it coming right at me and am I going to be impacted by it?”

If not, let the tornado pass before driving again. If the tornado is heading your way, the car is the last place you want to be.

Charvat added not to hide under a bridge or overpass.

“You’re trapping yourself in a confined space where if debris starts flying around in there, you have nowhere to go to get out of its way,” he said.

According to emergency management officials, you have to get out of the car and find a drainage ditch or low-laying area.

Charvat said get as low as you can, curl up in a ball, cover your head and wait until the tornado passes.

There are no public storm shelters in Wichita or unincorporated areas of Sedgwick County.

Sedgwick County is currently hosting severe weather safety classes for the public. Dates and locations of the classes are on the county’s emergency management website.