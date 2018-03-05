Trump blames Democrats for failing to fix DACA by March 5

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is blaming Democrats for failing to pass legislation extending protections for young immigrants that he has tried to end.

Trump tweets, “It’s March 5th and the Democrats are nowhere to be found on DACA.” He says, “We are ready to make a deal!”

Trump announced last year he was ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, but asked Congress to come up with a legislative fix in six months.

Trump had insisted that any legislation saving DACA had to be coupled with funding for his border wall and an overhaul of the legal immigration system.

Democrats and some Republicans balked at those demands.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders is blaming both parties for the failure, saying it’s “absolutely terrible that Congress has failed to act.”