Tips to stay safe during a tornado, and what not to do

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – If you are outside and find a tornado is near, you likely will hear emergency sirens sounding. But, if you are inside, you may not hear therm. That’s why KSN has a weather app to keep you alert and aware.

And while KSN will be here for severe weather tips, there are some things to also avoid if you find yourself outside during a tornado event.

KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman says, for years, Kansans have been told to get into a ditch if there is no shelter near. But, Teachman says, a ditch is not always an ideal option.

“If all else fails and you have to go into a ditch, go as far away from your car as possible,” explains Teachman. “Lay flat and protect your head, but then, watch for rising water.”

Teachman says cars have flipped before, killing people who were taking shelter in a ditch. And flash flooding can happen, fast.

Another outdoor concern is overpasses. A KSN News crew aired a video in April of 1991, that showed several people taking shelter on the Kansas Turnpike by getting up and underneath the girders of an overpass. The people in that situation made it through the tornado without injury, but Teachman says research has shown hiding under an overpass is not a good idea.

“Please do not seek shelter underneath an overpass, it will just serve as a wind tunnel,” explains Teachman. And, she adds, the consequences can be deadly. “We’ve observed in several previous tornadoes people leaving their homes seeking shelter underneath overpasses, only to be sucked out and later found dead.”

Teachman adds it is not advised to try to outrun a tornado, but says you can turn at right angles away from a tornado to try to get clear.

Emergency managers say it’s best to keep in mind Kansas weather events can happen quickly, and it’s best to be aware of your surroundings. That includes knowing where an emergency shelter is located when you are outside. And take shelter in as secure a location as you can find.

“Hopefully they’ve got a basement,” says Interim Sedgwick County Emergency Manager, Cody Charvat. “If not, it needs to be a room on the lowest level of their home interior so there’s no windows we have to worry about collapsing.”

Teachman says the KSN Weather App is a great resource to stay alert, and says KSN will continue to be Here For You when weather breaks.

KSN will continue to bring you stories to keep you weather-aware all week.