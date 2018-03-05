‘There’s a process but my son died waiting on it’ father speaks out about DCF experience

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The family of Evan Brewer is demanding change after DCF admitted to mishandling the toddlers case, before he died. On Friday KSN received documents from DCF about Evan’s case. The documents showed that DCF recieved multiple reports of abuse and neglect towards Evan, dating back more than a year before his body was found encased in concrete.

“It’s easy for a dad to say, if something happened to my kid I would just kick the door in and go get him,” explained Evan’s dad, Carlo Brewer. “That was the situation I was in and if I would have done that I would have ended up in jail or loosing my other children.”

Today Evan’s father spoke with KSN about fight to try to save his sons life.

“We took every approach that you’re supposed to take,” he said. “We made calls, filed reports; we even camped out outside of the home.”

Now, Brewer says his mission is to help other families navigate through the system.

“The idea really began while sitting outside of that house waiting to see my son – we didn’t know what we could do next,” he said. “I feel like Evan’s Safe Haven is the ears that will listen to people. We can be the voice for the children.”

Brewer says this nonprofit is for all the children who get lost in the system.

“We have the right to protect our children and I feel this will help parents who were like me and didn’t know what to do,” said Brewer.

For more on Evan’s Safe Haven you can visit their Facebook page.