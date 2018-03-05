Statewide tornado drill to be held in conjunction with Severe Weather Awareness week

Tornado siren (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The statewide tornado drill is scheduled for tomorrow at 10 a.m.

Sedgwick County Emergency Management will test the sirens in conjunction with the drill Tuesday at 10 a.m.

To help the community prepare for severe weather, Emergency Management is holding free severe weather safety classes throughout Sedgwick County.

The presentations are designed to teach attendees the about severe weather and ways to stay safe.

A list of classes can be found here or below.

 As severe weather season approaches, remember to:

  • Get a Kit – Gather necessary items and information for your family’s emergency preparedness kit.
  • Make a Plan – A thorough and practiced plan can help you keep track of family members in any emergency.
  • Be Informed – Stay tuned to sources of information before, during and after an emergency.
  • Get Involved – We all have a role to play in keeping our hometowns safe.  Contact local volunteer organizations to find out how you can contribute.

More information about each of these preparedness steps may be found at www.sedgwickcounty.org.

