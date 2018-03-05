Newlyweds accused of dismembering teen’s body

LANCASTER, S.C. (WCNC) – A South Carolina couple is behind bars after investigators found parts of a dismembered teen’s body on their property Thursday.

30-year-old Christopher Holford is charged with the murder of 18-year-old Austin Steele. He’s accused of fatally shooting Steele in the neck and dismembering his body the next day.

Holford’s wife, 19-year-old Brandy Duncan, is accused of helping him bury Steele’s body parts on their property in Lancaster County.

Police say Holford, Duncan and Steele lived together in a mobile home behind the main house on their property.

After receiving a tip from a neighbor, investigators found a human torso and head buried in the ground.

“Remains were also found in a burn barrel and bones scattered around the property,” said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile.