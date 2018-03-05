Morris, Shamet named first team in American Athletic Conference

By Published: Updated:
WSU Shockers Logo 16:9

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (KSNW) – The American Athletic Conference announced its men’s basketball all-conference and all-rookie teams in advance of the 2018 Aaron’s American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship, which runs March 8-11 in Orlando, Fla.

After claiming the No. 2 seed for the conference championship in its first season in The American, Wichita State standouts Landry Shamet and were both voted first team all-conference by the league’s coaches.

Wichita State will face the winner of the Temple vs. Tulane game on Friday at 7 p.m. in the American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship.

RELATED LINK | 2018 AAC Championship Bracket

First Team All-Conference:

Gary Clark, Cincinnati

Jacob Evans III, Cincinnati

Rob Gray, Houston

Shaquille Morris, Wichita State

Landry Shamet, Wichita State

Second Team All-Conference:

Jalen Adams, UConn

Junior Etou, Tulsa

Melvin Frazier, Tulane

Jeremiah Martin, Memphis

Shake Milton, SMU

Honorable Mention All-Conference:

A.J. Davis, UCF

Quinton Rose, Temple

Kyle Washington, Cincinnati

All-Rookie Team:

Ethan Chargois, SMU

David Collins, USF

Nate Pierre-Louis, Temple

Fabian White, Houston

Shawn Williams, ECU

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s