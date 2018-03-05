Morris, Shamet named first team in American Athletic Conference

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (KSNW) – The American Athletic Conference announced its men’s basketball all-conference and all-rookie teams in advance of the 2018 Aaron’s American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship, which runs March 8-11 in Orlando, Fla.

After claiming the No. 2 seed for the conference championship in its first season in The American, Wichita State standouts Landry Shamet and were both voted first team all-conference by the league’s coaches.

Wichita State will face the winner of the Temple vs. Tulane game on Friday at 7 p.m. in the American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship.

First Team All-Conference:

Gary Clark, Cincinnati

Jacob Evans III, Cincinnati

Rob Gray, Houston

Shaquille Morris, Wichita State

Landry Shamet, Wichita State

Second Team All-Conference:

Jalen Adams, UConn

Junior Etou, Tulsa

Melvin Frazier, Tulane

Jeremiah Martin, Memphis

Shake Milton, SMU

Honorable Mention All-Conference:

A.J. Davis, UCF

Quinton Rose, Temple

Kyle Washington, Cincinnati

All-Rookie Team:

Ethan Chargois, SMU

David Collins, USF

Nate Pierre-Louis, Temple

Fabian White, Houston

Shawn Williams, ECU