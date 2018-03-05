Morris, Shamet named first team in American Athletic Conference

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (KSNW) – The American Athletic Conference announced its men’s basketball all-conference and all-rookie teams in advance of the 2018 Aaron’s American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship, which runs March 8-11 in Orlando, Fla.
After claiming the No. 2 seed for the conference championship in its first season in The American, Wichita State standouts Landry Shamet and were both voted first team all-conference by the league’s coaches.
Wichita State will face the winner of the Temple vs. Tulane game on Friday at 7 p.m. in the American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship.
First Team All-Conference:
Gary Clark, Cincinnati
Jacob Evans III, Cincinnati
Rob Gray, Houston
Shaquille Morris, Wichita State
Landry Shamet, Wichita State
Second Team All-Conference:
Jalen Adams, UConn
Junior Etou, Tulsa
Melvin Frazier, Tulane
Jeremiah Martin, Memphis
Shake Milton, SMU
Honorable Mention All-Conference:
A.J. Davis, UCF
Quinton Rose, Temple
Kyle Washington, Cincinnati
All-Rookie Team:
Ethan Chargois, SMU
David Collins, USF
Nate Pierre-Louis, Temple
Fabian White, Houston
Shawn Williams, ECU