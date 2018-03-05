Kansas woman sentenced to prison for $10M embezzlement

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Prosecutors say a Kansas woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for embezzling millions of dollars from the credit union where she worked.

The U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release that Nita Rae Nirschl of Parsons was ordered Monday to pay more than $10 million in restitution.

The 66-year-old woman was an officer and employee at the Parsons Pittsburg Credit Union. She pleaded guilty in December to one count each of embezzlement, money laundering and tax evasion.

Prosecutors say she used the stolen money to buy a car, house and other items.

After an audit found the credit union was insolvent, it was placed in conservatorship and ultimately liquidated in March 2014.

