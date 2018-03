WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – The latest government report shows the deteriorating condition of the Kansas winter wheat crop amid the ongoing parched weather.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that 50 percent of the state’s wheat crop is in poor to very poor condition. The remaining crop was rated as 37 percent fair, 12 percent good and 1 percent excellent.

Topsoil moisture supplies are rated as short or very short across 76 percent of Kansas.