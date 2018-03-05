Hometown Heroes: Teen building school for children in Third World country

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – At 17-years-old, most teens are worried about their homework, texting their friends, or maybe getting ready for prom. But, one Wichita teen has bigger things to do, she’s on a mission to help children in a Third World country

That’s why Chenyu Yi is our KSN News 3 Hometown Hero. Chenyu is a junior at Wichita’s Independent school, an international student from China.

Like many teens, after graduation she wants to go to college. But, her big goal is to build a school on the other side of the world in Nepal.

Some might call it a coincidence but Chenyu Yi calls it a fateful moment when she was cruising around the internet.

“There was one day, a picture came through on my laptop about children in Nepal,” said Yi

At that very moment, she got inspired to help children in Nepal by building them a new school and library.

“So, it came to me that if I have the ability, if I could help them, then I would do that.”

Chenyu said her parents had barely anytime to learn what she was doing.

“But, I didn’t tell them before the week I left. So, they had no idea about it.”

So with their blessing, but, no real plan, Chenyu jumped on a plane bound for Katmandu to meet up with her cousin.

“I have been thinking about helping others for a long time.”

They met a stranger who told them the children in his mother’s village needed a school. She saw her opportunity.

“I truly think with education with appropriate education they could get a better future for themselves.”

So, they jumped on motorcycles and made the four-hour trip to the remote village.

“I actually, like theday I got there I kind of wanted to cry.”

Chenyu says it was the first time the villagers had seen people from the outside world.

Their school was not great.

“So, it’s basically a room, there’s no chairs, there’s no blackboards.”

Chenyu got the villagers to buy into her plan, to transform this building into a real school.

“The first floor will be books and reading areas and maybe 2 or 3 computers with a teacher room.”

So far, she’s raised over $30,000 to pay for the school from her Go Fund Me page. Now, she’s working on getting building supplies, workers, and teachers. “Because, I don’t want to leave it alone, since it’s my project I want to keep it, see it start to end beautifully.”

No matter how long it takes, this Hometown Hero won’t stop until her dream comes true. According to Chenyu getting those building supplies to the village won’t be easy. She hopes to use cars and motorcycles to do it.

If you would like to donate to the project we have a link to Chenyu’s Go Fund Me page

