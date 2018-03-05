Former Ness County man sentenced to 14 years for child sex crimes

Published:
(KSN photo)

NESS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A former Ness County man was sentenced today to 14 years in prison for child sex crimes according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Jason Anthony Crawford, 24, formerly of Utica, pleaded no contest in September to one count of rape and two counts of attempted aggravated solicitation of a child.

A judge sentenced Crawford to 168 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections. Crawford is also subject to lifetime post-release supervision and sex offender registration.

The crimes occurred between September 2012 and March 2013.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

