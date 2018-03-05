Firefighters, Red Cross prepped and ready as high fire danger looms

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The catastrophic fire danger across much of the state has fire and emergency crews doing what they can to be prepared, in case a large scale fire breaks out.

Chief Scott Metzler with Newton Fire/EMS says they inspect there trucks daily, to make sure they have all the right tools to fight a fire.

He says they have 52 firefighters, which includes 15 line firefighters at any given time.

“Over the last week, we’ve had certainly an uptick in fire events, so, normally structure fires, as well as, the grassland fires,” said Chief Metzler.

Chief Metzler says they’ve made sure to make the necessary preparations, in case they are out on a fire for a long period of time.

“Our preparedness includes making sure that our equipment is ready to go, more importantly it’s making sure our people are ready for the rigors of prolonged firefighting in these kinds of conditions,” said Chief Metzler.

The high fire danger has also gotten the attention of the American Red Cross.

Jennifer Sanders, the Executive Director of the South Central and Southeast chapter here in Kansas says they started preparing last Thursday.

“We have trailers pre-deployed and pre-positioned around the state, so checking inventory levels of all the supplies in those trailers as well,” said Sanders.

Sanders says when it comes to personnel, they have crews ready, if needed.

“We have our feeding teams on standby, our disaster action team is on standby, our emergency response vehicles are all on standby as well,” said Sanders.

Both Sanders and Chief Metzler agree, you can never be too prepared.

“Preparation is key as is situational awareness,” said Chief Metzler.

While fire crews in Newton are prepared to fight a fire, Chief Metzler urges the public to be on the lookout for fires as well.

He says if you see smoke, or see something on fire, please call 911.