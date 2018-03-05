Elliott’s Answer: Cincinnati vs. Wichita State

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In this week’s Elliott’s Answer, Elliott responded to the belief that Cincinnati is a better basketball team than Wichita State.

While the Bearcats may have come out on top this past weekend, to call them the superior squad is selling the Shockers short in Elliott’s mind. He thinks these two teams have shown that they’re incredibly evenly matched based on their two head-to-head matchups. And obviously, the best way to settle this argument would be for them to play again on Sunday in the AAC Tournament championship game!

