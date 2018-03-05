Derby High School student arrested after a weapon was found on school property

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – Derby officials said a student was arrested after a weapon was found on school property.

A tip was given to administration about a student possibly in possession of a weapon.

The student was brought in immediately, questioned and a handgun was secured by the school SRO without incident.

Officials said no threat was made towards students or staff at any time.

The district sent out the following letter:

