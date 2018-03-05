Crews battling grass fire in Clark County

ASHLAND, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire crews are battling a grass fire in Clark County.

KSN just spoke with the Clark County Sheriff’s Department. The department said the grass fire is about four miles west of Ashland and south of U.S. 160. The fire was moving south. There is no word on how large the fire is at this time.

Fire departments from other counties are assisting in battling the blaze.

The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity. The service said any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly due to ongoing drought and excessively dry dormant grasses.

The KSN Storm Tracker 3 weather team picked up the plume of smoke on radar.

