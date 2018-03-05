Authorities investigating homicide at Dodge City motel

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities are investigating a homicide at a motel in Dodge City. On Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m., deputies with the Ford County Sheriff’s Office received information about a possible homicide inside a Dodge City motel.

Members of the Dodge City Police Department and Ford County Sheriff’s Office located the motel and discovered the body of a 27-year-old woman from Howell. She suffered a single gunshot wound to the head.

An 18-year-old Dodge City man has been arrested for the alleged crime of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery. Police will file the charges with the Ford County Attorney’s Office today.

Although an arrest has been made, detectives are still conducting follow-up on the case. If you have information contact the Dodge City Police Department.