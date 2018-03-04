Sebelius endorses state senator in Kansas governor’s race

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2013, file photo, Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius speaks during an event discussing the federal health care overhaul in Philadelphia. With new health insurance markets launching next week, the Obama administration is unveiling premiums and plan choices for 36 states where the federal government is taking the lead to cover uninsured residents. The overview of premiums and plan choices, being released Sept. 25 by Sebelius, comes as the White House swings into full campaign mode to promote the benefits of the Affordable Care Act to a skeptical public. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius has endorsed Democratic state Sen. Laura Kelly in the Kansas governor’s race.

Kelly touted the backing of Sebelius as the Kansas Democratic Party began an annual two-day convention Friday in Kelly’s hometown of Topeka.

Sebelius served as Kansas governor from 2003 until she became former President Barack Obama’s HHS secretary in April 2009. She remains influential in Democratic Party circles.

Kelly is part of an already crowded race for the Democratic nomination.

Rival Democratic candidate and former state Agriculture Secretary Joshua Svaty issued a statement saying it’s not surprising that Sebelius would endorse Kelly because they were neighbors for years in Topeka.

Svaty pointed to former Democratic Gov. John Carlin’s support for him. Carlin was governor from 1979 through 1986.

