Photo of toddler staring at portrait of Michelle Obama goes viral

CNN Published:
(Photo courtesy CNN)

A photo of a toddler who was awestruck by the portrait of a former first lady went viral this week.

It was snapped at the National Portrait Gallery by a visitor from North Carolina who posted it on his Facebook page.

It shows two-year-old Parker Curry staring at the towering portrait of Michelle Obama that was painted by Amy Sherald.

Parker’s mother said the little girl was so amazed, she wouldn’t even turn around for a picture.

Mom also say that Parker believes Michelle Obama is a queen and Parker wants to be a queen as well.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s