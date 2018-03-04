Photo of toddler staring at portrait of Michelle Obama goes viral

A photo of a toddler who was awestruck by the portrait of a former first lady went viral this week.

It was snapped at the National Portrait Gallery by a visitor from North Carolina who posted it on his Facebook page.

It shows two-year-old Parker Curry staring at the towering portrait of Michelle Obama that was painted by Amy Sherald.

Parker’s mother said the little girl was so amazed, she wouldn’t even turn around for a picture.

Mom also say that Parker believes Michelle Obama is a queen and Parker wants to be a queen as well.