No. 10 Cincinnati outlasts No. 11 Wichita State 62-61

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Jacob Evans scored 19 points to lead No. 10 Cincinnati to a 62-61 victory over No. 11 Wichita State on Sunday, giving the Bearcats the American Athletic Conference title.

Cincinnati (27-4, 16-2) survived a slugfest of a second half as the teams combined for just two baskets in the final five minutes.

Wichita State (24-6, 14-4) needed a victory to share the conference title and would have earned the top seed in the AAC tournament after having defeated Cincinnati earlier this season.

Jarron Cumberland and Kyle Washington each scored 11 points for the Bearcats, and Gary Clark added 10.

Landry Shamet and Shaquille Morris each scored 16 points for Wichita State.

Clark had a layup with four minutes remaining and two free throws with 3:27 to play, giving Cincinnati a 62-58 lead it didn’t relinquish.

Conner Frankamp hit a 17-foot jumper, Wichita State’s first basket in almost five minutes, to pull the Shockers within 62-61 with 47.2 seconds remaining.

The Shockers had three shots in the final 15 seconds to win but could not score.

BIG PICTURE:

Cincinnati: The Bearcats get a tough road victory that raises their profile and answers some questions about their schedule.

Wichita State: With six seniors playing their final game, the Shockers could not muster enough offense to win.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati: The Bearcats will play Friday in the American Athletic Conference tournament.

Wichita State: The Shockers will play Friday in the American Athletic Conference tournament.

