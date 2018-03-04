Maize Mayor Clair Donnelly passes away at 82

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Mayor of Maize has passed away.

The City of Maize announced Saturday that Mayor Clair Donnelly passed away Saturday evening.

Officials with the city released the following statement:

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Mayor Clair Donnelly who passed away this evening. Clair optimized the meaning of community spirit. He gave unselfishly as a volunteer to many different organizations and to the city of Maize. He took enormous pride in his family who has lost one of the best husbands, fathers, grandfathers, and great grandfathers a family could ask for. Please keep the family of Mayor Donnelly in your prayers. Clair was a wonderful man, mentor and boss who brought dignity to the Office of Mayor and was an inspiration to us all. Godspeed our friend. His footprints in Maize will be forever imprinted on our City.

Donnelly was 82 years old.

