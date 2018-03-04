Kansas lawmakers consider bill to protect speech on campus

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Legislation aimed at protecting free speech on Kansas college campuses is facing mixed reviews.

Republican Sen. Ty Masterson, of Andover, introduced the bill and says it will prevent students on one side of the political spectrum from silencing those on the other. He says that’s a growing problem on campuses around the country.

The Kansas National Education Association says the bill goes too far.

Spokesman Mark Desetti says the bill will take away the ability of universities to create safe campuses for students.

The bill would loosen university speech codes, eliminate free-speech zones and prevent universities from disinviting guest speakers that might be offensive. The bill has been approved by a Senate committee and awaits a vote in the full Senate.

