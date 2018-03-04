Brewer family demanding change at DCF

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The family of Evan Brewer is asking for Department for Children and Families to change it’s policies to allow for more transparency and quicker response to allegations of abuse and neglect against children.

The family is speaking out after DCF released 284 pages of documents to KSN on Friday, detailing how the agency responded to allegations of abuse and neglect against 3-year-old Evan Brewer more than a year after his body was found encased in a concrete structure in his mother’s house she shared with her boyfriend. His mother, Miranda Miller, and her boyfriend, Stephen Bodine, are charged with Evan’s murder.

“It’s too late to care, honestly,” said Evan’s aunt, Carol Brewer. “It’s too late for Evan. Now it’s about these other kids and what we’re doing to help them.”

DCF met with Evan’s father and the family attorney Friday. They were handed him the same documents that KSN received. Those documents detail allegations that Evan’s mother and boyfriend were meth users and did little to care for Evan. There’s also a report that Evan was once choked out and had to be brought back to life by CPR. That report, made in May of 2017, never made it into the hands of a DCF supervisor. Also, the agency admits that after Evan’s death someone altered that record to make it look as if the case had been properly communicated.

The family said that DCF officials apologized and while they did accept, they say it is a systematic flaw that kept Evan from being saved and DCF is part of that problem.

“Any efforts that we make to cooperate with agencies or state entities going forward would be an effort to reform this system,” said family lawyer, Shayla Johnston. “So, whether its the development of Evan’s Safe Haven foundation, to facilitate better access to credible documents and experts to help families stay together or introducing communications directly with agencies to help them reform their own internal procedures, we need to see change.”

Carol Brewer recently traveled to Topeka to speak with state lawmakers and ask about changes to DCF policies, asking what it would take to make meaningful change.

“The issue is bigger than Evan. The issue is going on right now,” said Brewer. “Evan has left a blueprint and we’re going to make sure that other children aren’t done this way.”

Brewer says the only thing worse than loosing her nephew to the system, is watching other children and families go through the same thing. She tells KSN that she was happy to learn that DCF has made some internal changes in leadership and policies but she is concerned that those changes won’t be enough.

“You can get rid of everyone in that building if you want but if you don’t get out there and change some policies and procedures, nothing is going to change,” she explains.

Brewer says this will not be her last trip to Topeka. She is determined to fight on behalf of her nephew and all other children in need. The family is starting a non-profit to try to help families who need help, called Evan’s Safe Haven. The GoFundMe page has been created in an effort to assist families who are trying to save their children from abuse.

KSN reached out to DCF after receiving the documents for further clarification on the contents and ask specifically what changes the agency has made. Instead we were given the following statement from a communications official: “Given the family’s stated desire to move to litigation, we will not be in a position to further comment or clarify. We sincerely appreciate the family meeting with us, and as the Secretary vowed when she was appointed in December 2017, and during the conversation with this family, we will make needed changes.”