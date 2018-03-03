Two teens robbed at gunpoint

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police say they are looking for a suspect after they report two teens were robbed Friday afternoon.
A 16 year-old and a 19 year-old report being in a car outside of the Po’Boy Pizza near Lincoln and Edgemoor.
They tell police a male entered through a back door with a firearm.
Victims report money, property and prescription medications were taken.
The suspect fled on foot.
He is described as 5’9 with a heavy build.
If anyone has information, they are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (316)267-2111 or WPD Detectives at (316)268-4407.