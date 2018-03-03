Sub State Championship games concluded on Saturday night in the Wichita, KS area. Couple of the boys games went to overtime, including the Wichita South vs Wichita Southeast game, as well as the Trinity Academy vs Andale Boys Sub State Title game.

In the end, it was the titans and indians who won those dramatic contests. Derby boys join the Derby girls at State, defeating Garden City. Andover Central got it done over Augusta. The Maize girls were dominant over Andover, and Bishop Carroll won by ten over Heights.