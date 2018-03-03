Residents hold candlelight vigil, other events in Wichita for Lucas Hernandez

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It has now been two weeks since missing five-year-old Lucas Hernandez disappeared from his east Wichita home.

Saturday dozens of community members gathered to hold several events for the boy.

One resident described it as a day for Lucas. Residents say their goal is to continue the conversation about him.

Motorcycles made their way out of Boston Park Saturday. Residents said it’s just one way they wanted to make Lucas’ voice heard throughout the community.

“This was very short notice we only started two days ago and got a pretty good turn out,” said Chris Stewart, Wichita.

People from outside the city came to show their support of him and the search.

“I would hope that if anything would happen to our kids the community would get together like they have for Lucas,” said Joy Buckner, Sedgwick.

The riders went by Lucas’ home and Chisholm Creek Park, two places Wichita Police and others have searched for him.

And residents say they aren’t giving up.

“We all have kids we all want him to come home just as much as his parents or anybody so this is just all about him today,” said Melissa Ortiz, Haysville.

The day ended with a candlelight vigil for Lucas. Residents wore Lucas shirts, released balloons, and sang songs to pray for Lucas’ safe return together.

“Feel the love within the community of everybody that came out tonight that was a really powerful, powerful thing for me,” said Bob Johnson, Wichita.

People at the day’s events said they will keep holding events for Lucas and make sure his voice continues to be heard.