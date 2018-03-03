Kansas voting rights trial has national implications

By Published:
Early voting
Voting (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A legal challenge to a Kansas law requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote is set to go on trial in a case with national implications for voting rights.

At issue in the trial that begins Tuesday is the fate of a Kansas law championed by Republican Secretary of State Kris Kobach. That law requires people to provide citizenship documents such as a birth certificate, naturalization papers or passport at the time they register to vote.

The American Civil Liberties Union says the case is about national standards for voter registration and the false narrative of noncitizens participating in elections.

Kobach has argued in court filings that the law is necessary to prevent voter fraud. To win, he will need to show there’s a substantial problem of noncitizens voting.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s