Kansas voting rights trial has national implications

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A legal challenge to a Kansas law requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote is set to go on trial in a case with national implications for voting rights.

At issue in the trial that begins Tuesday is the fate of a Kansas law championed by Republican Secretary of State Kris Kobach. That law requires people to provide citizenship documents such as a birth certificate, naturalization papers or passport at the time they register to vote.

The American Civil Liberties Union says the case is about national standards for voter registration and the false narrative of noncitizens participating in elections.

Kobach has argued in court filings that the law is necessary to prevent voter fraud. To win, he will need to show there’s a substantial problem of noncitizens voting.