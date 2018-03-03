‘He’s touched our hearts and souls’: Bikers ride for Lucas Hernandez as search continues

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Both WPD and civilians have searched multiple areas across Wichita to find Lucas Hernandez after he went missing two weeks ago today from his east Wichita home.

Community efforts to find Lucas continued Saturday morning.

About 35 people searched Pawnee Prairie Park, which is near Maize Rd. and Kellogg.

The group used horses and a drone while looking for items that could lead police to the little boy. They marked everything they found with red flags to notify police in hopes of finding answers.

“I think everybody is just waiting for word. If an official says ‘show up here tomorrow and help us look through this area,’ I guarantee you half the city’s going to be there,” said Sheila Medlam.

The search organizer says they hope to join the Texas EquuSearch group that arrived in Wichita Saturday. The founder says they were contacted by detectives to help in the case. Right now, they are mapping the area before they begin their official search Sunday.

The group has chapters from several states and the group that will be here has ground searchers, ATVs, a drone and other equipment to help find Lucas.

Today, the community gathered in Boston Park for a motorcycle ride and vigil for the five-year-old boy.

Dozens of bikers wore green ribbons as they rode from the park. The rides took a trip through Lucas’ neighborhood before driving by Chisholm Creek Park.

“He’s touched our hearts and souls I mean he’s out there he’s missing you know we all have kids we all want him to come home just as much as his parents and anybody. This is just all about him today,” said Melissa Ortiz, of Haysville.

The community will have a vigil for the missing boy Saturday night at 7:00 p.m.