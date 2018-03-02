Worst of bad US flu season is over as illnesses decline

MIKE STOBBE, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The nation’s nasty flu season has been fading for two weeks now, and health officials now feel confident the worst is over. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the season apparently peaked in early February, when 1 of every 13 visits to the doctor were for fever, cough and other symptoms of the flu. That intensity level was among the highest seen in a decade. But CDC officials on Friday, March 2, said it's been falling since then, and last week dropped to 1 in 20. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The worst of the nation’s nasty flu season is finally over.

U.S. health officials said Friday that the flu season apparently peaked in early February and has been falling since then.

The number of people going to the doctor with symptoms of the flu has continued to decline. Deaths from the flu or pneumonia are going down, too. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 32 states reported heavy patient flu traffic last week, down from 43 a month ago.

This flu season started early and the intensity level was among the highest seen in a decade. The flu vaccine didn’t work very well this season and health officials are still trying to figure out why.

Related Posts