WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita State Shockers have a huge opportunity to win the American Conference regular season title with a win against Cincinnati on Sunday. And as a result, the team is fully focused on doing whatever it takes to come out with the victory.

But Sunday is also Senior Day for the Shockers, the final time six WSU players will play at Koch Arena. And it’s hard not to think about what a ride it’s been from start to finish in the Air Capital.