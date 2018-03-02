Wichita State Baseball tops Nebraska 9-1

Wichita State Athletics Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State used two grand slams to power past Nebraska 9-1 in game one of a three game series.

Mason O’Brien went 3-for-3 with five RBI and a grand slam, while Alec Bohm went 1-for-3 with four RBI and a grand slam.

Starter Codi Heuer went six shutout innings and allowed four hits with four walks and five strikeouts.

The Shockers got things started in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Alec Bohm reached on an error and he moved to third on a single from Dayton Dugas. Luke Ritter walked to load the bases and Mason O’Brien hit his first career home run, a grand slam, to right field to put the Shockers up 4-0.

O’Brien delivered again for the Shockers in the sixth. Bohm led off the inning with a walk and moved to second on a sacrifice from Dugas. With two outs, O’Brien singled to centerfield to drive in Bohm for a 5-0 lead.

WSU had another big inning in the seventh. Gunnar Troutwine led off with a single, Jordan Boyer walked and Alex Jackson’s sacrifice bunt moved them both over. Greyson Jenista walked to load the bases and Bohm followed with a grand slam to put the Shockers up 9-0.

The Huskers had a RBI groundout in the eighth to break up the shutout.

The Shockers and Huskers play game two of the series on Sat., March 3 at 2 p.m. and wrap up the series on Sun., March 4 at 2 p.m.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s