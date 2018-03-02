Wichita State Baseball tops Nebraska 9-1

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State used two grand slams to power past Nebraska 9-1 in game one of a three game series.

Mason O’Brien went 3-for-3 with five RBI and a grand slam, while Alec Bohm went 1-for-3 with four RBI and a grand slam.

Starter Codi Heuer went six shutout innings and allowed four hits with four walks and five strikeouts.

The Shockers got things started in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Alec Bohm reached on an error and he moved to third on a single from Dayton Dugas. Luke Ritter walked to load the bases and Mason O’Brien hit his first career home run, a grand slam, to right field to put the Shockers up 4-0.

O’Brien delivered again for the Shockers in the sixth. Bohm led off the inning with a walk and moved to second on a sacrifice from Dugas. With two outs, O’Brien singled to centerfield to drive in Bohm for a 5-0 lead.

WSU had another big inning in the seventh. Gunnar Troutwine led off with a single, Jordan Boyer walked and Alex Jackson’s sacrifice bunt moved them both over. Greyson Jenista walked to load the bases and Bohm followed with a grand slam to put the Shockers up 9-0.

The Huskers had a RBI groundout in the eighth to break up the shutout.

The Shockers and Huskers play game two of the series on Sat., March 3 at 2 p.m. and wrap up the series on Sun., March 4 at 2 p.m.