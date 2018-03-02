Wichita man who worked at youth center charged with multiple counts of child sex crimes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man has been charged with multiple counts of child sex crimes.

Chauncey Maurice Walker, 47, of Wichita has been charged with one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and two counts of criminal sodomy. Court documents show the alleged crime happened on or between May 22, 2012 and May 22, 2013.

According to court documents, Walker was employed at Lakeside Academy at the time of his arrest. Previously he worked at Life Prep Academy in Wichita.

Walker was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on August 23, 2017. His first appearance in court was on September 7, 2017.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond.